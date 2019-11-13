‘Harley Quinn’ animated series gets a new trailer

DC Comics has released the official trailer for the Harley Quinn original series. In the trailer, Quinn and the Joker get into it while she’s beating up a bunch of goons.

DC Universe animated series called Harley Quinn debuts 29 November. Quinn initially began her life as a foil and love interest for the Joker on Batman: The Animated Series. Harley Quinn will be telling her side of the Joker romance story in the upcoming live-action movie Birds of Prey, set to release on 7 February 2020.

In the new trailer that debuted on Tuesday, Harley Quinn (voiced by The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco) realises the Joker (Alan Tudyk) never loved her, so she breaks up with him and tries to make it on her own as Gotham City’s criminal Queenpin.

She teams up with Poison Ivy to create the ultimate group of bad guys to compete with the Joker, and causes her usual brand of chaos. The new trailer also implies that Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and a few other notable DC Comics superheroes will make an appearance.

The voice cast of Harley Quinn also includes Lake Bell (Wet Hot American Summer) as Poison Ivy; Rahul Kohli (iZombie) as Scarecrow; Sanaa Lathan (The Twilight Zone) as Catwoman; Diedrich Bader (Veep) as Batman; Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep) as Doctor Psycho; and Chris Meloni (Happy) as Commissioner Gordon.