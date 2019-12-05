Happy Birthday Walt Disney: Want to know some unheard facts about creator of Mickey Mouse?

“It’s kind of fun to do the impossible,” said Walt Disney and he did prove it right. Best recognised as the creator of Mickey Mouse, Disney produced the first full-length animated movie. His namesake empire still ranks among the top 10 most valuable brands.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on 5 December 1901, though he spent most of his childhood on a farm in Marceline, Missouri. His fascination with drawing began early when young Disney drew pictures of animals on his family farm. Family and friends encouraged the youthful artist, and Disney is said to have made his first nickel by drawing a picture of Rupert, the horse owned by the town doctor, Doc Sherwood.

The budding artist eventually found his first real job in animation, as an apprentice at an art shop. At the age of 19, Disney started Laugh-O-Grams, a company that produced short animated snippets that were shown in the local theater. At a later stage, Disney formed a new company with his brother Roy, The Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio.

On Disney’s birth anniversary today, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about this legend:

From 1928 to 1947, Walt was the man behind the mouse—literally. Even after the voice work was officially turned over to Jimmy MacDonald in 1947, Walt continued to do Mickey’s voice for shorts on The Mickey Mouse Club.

Walt’s private apartment isn’t typically open to the public, but VIPs are occasionally offered tours. The furnishings remain virtually unchanged from when Walt used to spend time there, including a lamp in the window visible from outside. It’s always kept on to signify that Walt is always in the park.

At the 1938 Oscars, Disney was presented with one normal-size statuette and seven miniature ones for Snow White and the Seven Dwarves.

Disney held the patent for Technicolor for two years, making him the only animator allowed to make color animated films!

Shortly before his death, Disney had plans to build a ski resort. The Walt Disney Company ended up deciding to move forward with Disney World instead.

In 1980, Soviet astronomer Lyudmila Karachkina discovered a minor planet and named it after Walt Disney. The planet is called 4017-Disneya.

Walt Disney won 22 Academy awards and was nominated 59 times.

Happy Birthday Mr. Disney!