‘Hanuman Vs Mahiravana’ to bring to light the unsung stories of Ramayana

Back again to battle the evil sorcerer Mahiravana and save Lord Rama, Green Gold Animation and Gamaya celebrates the glory and splendour of the legend, Hanuman by bringing to limelight the different and unknown stories of Ramanaya with Hanuman Vs Mahiravana, a 3D animated feature film!

Ramayana being one of the richest elements of Indian culture, many stories surrounding the Indian mythology have been passed from one generation to another. These stories are rightly scripted as the backbone of mythology and are a medium to impart values to the younger generation.

Directed by Ezhil Vendan, Hanuman Vs Mahiravana is an animated feature telling the unsung story of the world known battle. Produced by Rajiv Chilaka, Srinivas Chikalapudi and Samir Jain; and written by Narayan Vaidyanathan, the movie will spark the mythology in the young minds once again.

The official synopsis of Hanuman Vs Mahiravana goes like this:

This is the story that lays the foundation of the final quest before Rama achieved victory. The quest to rescue princess Sita is coming to an end as Rama and his army of monkeys make their final push for victory against the demon king Ravana of Lanka. In the ensuing battle, Rama defeats and disarms Ravana but magnanimously spares his life. That very night, Ravana unleashes his most powerful ally; his brother Mahiravana, a dark and powerful sorcerer who rules over the underworld. Mahiravana’s shadow casts a blanket of deception over Rama’s army and the unseen enemy captures Rama and Lakshmana. Mahiravana intends to kill the two princes at day break to fulfill a prophecy that will make him invincible. Rama’s dear friend Hanuman takes on the might of Mahiravana in a clash of titans before the glorious final battle.

The trailer speaks a thousand words with the enticing animation technique and never heard battles and stories. It sure is a treat to the eyes. With titanic monuments dotting the background, the massive landscapes and well-detailed characters, the CGI team must be applauded for the tremendous efforts they have put into this.

Witness the splendour of the Indian mythology and the glorifying devotion of Hanuman on big screen in 3D animation from 22 June 2018.