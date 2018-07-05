‘Hanuman vs Mahiravana’ – the new family entertainer from Green Gold Animation

Green Gold Animation, the creators of animated character Chhota Bheem, has unveiled its family entertainer Hanuman vs Mahiravana, a mythological movie based on an untold story from the epic Ramayana, in stereoscopic 3D which is all set to release on 6 July.

The movie showcases Hanuman’s race against time to save Rama and Laxmana from the evil clutches of Mahiravana-a sorcerer and the brother of Ravana, who rules the underworld.

Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka said, “Green Gold has tried to push the boundaries. We created India’s first animated character movies for kids. Now, we want to bring stories for older audience as well. Hanuman vs Mahiravana will appeal to everyone- from kids to grandparents and this movie will be a perfect way for families to spend quality time together.”

The movie has been distributed by Yash Raj Films and is targeted to be screened in overall 350 screens across India in Hindi and 25+ screens across Tamil Nadu in Tamil.

“This movie has been made with cutting edge technology, high-end animation and VFX . We made this in stereoscopic 3D so that the audience can get immersed in this adventure alongside Hanuman. We want this movie to inspire the next generation to feel proud about our heritage and enjoy this as much as they enjoy Harry Potter, Superman, or The Avengers. The stories on Egyptian, Roman, Greek or Norse Gods are hugely popular across the world, we are hoping that Indian mythology will generate similar interests,” added director Ezhil Vendan.