Hangzhou prepares to host international TV content summit MIP China

The first ever MIP China Hangzhou International Content Summit will bow in one week, heralding the advent of a new platform to foster international TV partnerships in China.

MIP China Hangzhou will run from 23 to 25 May, 2017. Some 80 companies have so far confirmed attendance at the Partnership Forum, the first ever matchmaking event focused on Sino-international content development, including major names such as Warner, Sony, Viacom, Turner, TV Azteca, All3Media, Fuji Creative and Tokyo Broadcasting System.

Among Chinese companies attending are the national networks CCTV/CITVC, Beijing TV, Jiangsu TV, Henan TV, Hunan TV, Shandong TV, SMG and Zhejiang TV. Also present will be online giants Alibaba Media Entertainment, Youku and Tencent Video. Local representatives of consumer brands L’Oréal, Yili, Intel, and Pepsi will also be in attendance for one-to-one meetings with international companies.

Zhejiang Satellite TV and Hakim Unique Media are the sponsors while MegaMedia and CMM-I are the local partners.



MIP China will also feature a parallel two-day training conference for an additional 150 Chinese TV executives interested in learning how to develop their content for international markets. Highlights will include a keynote from iQiyi, senior vice president, Geng Danhao – the Chinese online video specialist, who will discuss the new frontiers opening up in China’s film and TV industry. iQiyi is one of the main online services in China with close to 500 million monthly spectators, and has just signed a licensing agreement with Netflix.

Another prestigious keynote speaker will be uber-producer Propagate Content’s chairman and co-CEO Ben Silverman. There will also be contributions from Viacom China, senior VP and general manager, Pierre Cheung, and Endemol Shine China, managing director, William Tan. The conference programme includes showcases on what the international market is looking for, co-producing with China, formats, animation, VR and branded entertainment, and case studies on investment challenges in the international marketplace.

The MIP China Hangzhou International Content Summit is the first television event organised by Reed MIDEM in the country, and underlines how television and entertainment content production is more than ever a cross-border industry today, calling for international partners who share a common creative vision.

“We firmly believe that the time is right to foster creative partnerships between China’s vibrant production community and international companies. We hope this event will provide valuable insight for Chinese media executives who want to bring their shows to the international market, and at the same time introduce international partners to the range of opportunities in the Chinese television sector. Our aim is to provide a forum where long-term business relationships are formed that are beneficial to all,” said MIP China, director, Ted Baracos.

