‘Halo 2: Anniversary’ is coming to PC on 12 May

Microsoft has announced that Halo 2: Anniversary will arrive for PC on 12 May in an official tweet pot today. As Part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Halo 2: Anniversary will be available to download on the Microsoft Store, Steam and Xbox Game Pass PC.

Earth will never be the same. Halo 2: Anniversary arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on May 12! https://t.co/y5NHDTiQ1E pic.twitter.com/HVzgxIuY8V — Halo (@Halo) May 5, 2020

Halo 2 originally came out for the Xbox in 2004 and eventually made its way to PC as a games for Windows Live title. The Anniversary edition includes remastered graphics, completely remade cinematics and other improvements. On the PC, the game will also support higher resolutions, frame rates and 21:9 displays.

Multiplayer mode in Halo 2: Anniversary will include 7 remastered multiplayer maps from Halo 2: Anniversary and 25 multiplayer maps from the original Halo 2, featuring a completely updated progression system. One need to purchase Halo: The Master Chief Collection in order to download and play Halo 2: Anniversary.

If a player already owns the full Master Chief Collection on Steam, then you will automatically be able to begin downloading it next week. Alternatively, if you are buying the games one at a time, you can get it as DLC for the collection at $8.52.

One can also subscribe to Xbox Game Pass for PC and get instant access through there. In the meantime, Halo 3 and ODST are now in the works and should be available on PC in the next couple of months.