Hallmark spreads cheer with its Christmas keepsake ornament collection

It’s unlikely to think of Christmas holidays right now, let alone new ornaments to put on the trees. Hallmark is spreading some cheer by revealing its 2020 Dream Book online, showing off its entire keepsake ornament collection for this year. There are many different themes represented in the collection, from cult-classic TV shows, to Peanuts characters, and Star Wars.

Hallmark also has two adorable ornaments featuring Baby Yoda this year. Fans of the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian will love this ornament that features the mysterious fan-favorite character in his hovering pram transport.

They wrote in a statement: “We all could use a little more magic—the magic of memories, the magic of traditions, and the magic that comes from the things that make us smile. That’s why we’ve brought the Dream Book to you early. As you explore, we hope it brings you moments of peace, joy and yes—a little magic, too.”

Among the ornaments that are included in the new catalogue, and which will be available later this year, includes ornaments from Avengers: Endgame, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, Birds of Prey, Harry Potter, Spider-Man, Stranger Things, Jaws, and Deadpool! Plus FRIENDS, Star Trek, Minions, Peanuts, Looney Tunes, Animaniacs and much, much more.