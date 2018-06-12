Guru Studio elevates Louise Jones as the VP of finance and business affairs

Toronto-based Guru Studio has promoted Louise Jones from the director of finance to VP of finance and business affairs.

Jones, who joined the Canadian production company as director of finance in 2012, will expand her remit to oversee business affairs, strategic planning, production financing and accounting across the entertainment business, in her new role.

She previously worked as a production accountant for Just for Laughs and in the assurance practice at Ernst & Young. She has also served as the director of finance at Halfire Entertainment and currently sits on the board of directors for the Computer Animation Studios of Ontario.

Guru Studio president Frank Falcone commented, “Louise has been a key driver of our success, and the work she does with her team is integral to our continuing growth.”

Her appointment comes on the heels of Guru’s longtime EVP Mary Bredin leaving the company in April and the appointment of Jonathan Abraham as the senior director of sales and new business development earlier this year.

In addition, the studio is also preparing to release its first consumer products inspired by its Netflix original series True and the Rainbow Kingdom. The product range that includes collectibles, dolls, figures, role play, plush, and play sets, will hit US and Canadian shelves this fall.