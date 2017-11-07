Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Trollhunters’ to expand to a trilogy series ‘Tales of Arcadia’

On Monday evening during a preview screening of DreamWorks Trollhunters Part 2, creator and executive producer Guillermo del Toro announced that the world of Trollhunters will expand to become a trilogy of series called Tales of Arcadia.

On the surface, Arcadia appears to be a slice of timeless Americana, but it is no ordinary town. It lies at the centre of magical and mystical lines that will make it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards.

DreamWorks Trollhunters, the first installment in the Tales of Arcadia trilogy, will be followed by two additional series 3 Below in 2018 and a final chapter Wizards set to debut in 2019.

Following Trollhunters, DreamWorks 3 Below will focus on two royal teenage aliens and their bodyguard who flee a surprise takeover of their home planet by an evil dictator and crash land in Arcadia. Now on the run from intergalactic bounty hunters, they struggle to blend in and adapt to the bizarre world of high school all the while attempting to repair their ship so they can return and defend their home planet.

DreamWorks Wizards brings together the three disparate worlds of trolls, aliens and wizards who have found themselves drawn to Arcadia. The final chapter of the Tales of Arcadia culminates in an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will ultimately determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.

Premiering in 2016 to critical acclaim, Trollhunters introduced audiences to the seemingly quiet town of Arcadia and an ordinary kid who embarks on an adventure in a hidden world right beneath his feet, featuring the voices of Anton Yelchin, Kelsey Grammer, Ron Perlman, Steven Yeun, Anjelica Huston and more. The first season had six wins at Creative Arts Daytime Emmys.

DreamWorks Trollhunters is created and executive produced by Guillermo del Toro with Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow), Rodrigo Blaas (Alma) and Chad Hammes (Dragons: Race to the Edge) and Christina Steinberg (Rise of the Guardians) serving as executive producers. Dan Hageman (The Lego Movie, Ninjago) and Kevin Hageman (The Lego Movie, Ninjago) serve as co-executive producers.

Trollhunters Part 2 premieres on Netflix on 15 December 2017.