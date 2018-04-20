Guillermo Del Toro inks a deal with DreamWorks Animation

DreamWorks Animation signs a deal with Guillermo Del Toro, which currently consists of creating and writing the ongoing Netflix series Trollhunters.

DreamWorks Animation Film Group president, Chris DeFaria announced the deal which also includes Toro taking up offices at the DreamWorks campus in Glendale, California and working with the artists and technologists to create stories on various platforms.

His first project under the new partnership will be known in the coming months. “Animation is an art form that has influenced my work greatly since childhood. To me, it’s the perfect medium to bring to life any and all ideas, no matter how outlandish or wild,” Toro said in a press release.

His upcoming Netflix series, 3 Below and Wizards, will premiere in 2018 and 2019 respectively. He won two Oscars for his feature The Shape of Water, one for best picture and he won the other for best director. Toro has served as an executive producer for Rise of the Guardians, Puss in Boots and Kung Fu Panda 3, and as a creative consultant for Kung Fu Panda 2 and Megamind.

“I am eager to work with Chris and the talented artists at DreamWorks — some of the most talented people in the business — to make these images a reality. I have worked with DreamWorks for about a decade and the horizon just keeps getting wider,” Del Toro said in a statement.