Guillermo del Toro in talks to bring ‘Hellboy III’ on screen

Fans of Hellboy had lost hope on the continuation of the franchise on the silver screen. Fans have even been indicated by the creator Mike Mignola and star Ron Perlman themselves that ‘Hellboy III’ might never be a reality.

However, given the popularity and the huge following of the IP, people still had a feeling that it might happen, more of it because the idea was never actually turned down by director, Guillermo del Toro.

The last Hellboy movie from del Toro was quite a success as it made $160 million at the box office with a budget of $85 million. Now, a tweet from the director himself has spiked up a lot of hopes. Apparently our votes might be able to bring out the next movie, according to these two tweets from del Toro.

The HELLBOY III is our chance to vote the right way in 2017! If 100k votes come in 24 hours I promise to have a sit down w Da Perl & Mignola — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

Informal poll (let’s see how many votes we get in 24 hours) Hellboy III — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

However, there is nothing concrete that has come from the director as the options in the poll read ‘Yes’ and ‘Hell Yes’. So should we guess that it is going to happen anyway or shall we take it as a normal tweet?

We honestly don’t know. However, he has put it up over the internet and given the popularity of the franchise, even though there are still few more hours remaining for the poll to end, it has already crossed the 100,000 votes. As promised by del Toro in his previous tweet, we will soon get to hear the good news about witnessing the demonic looking being on the big screens if all goes well with Mike Mignola and Ron Perlman.

Halfway there. 100K and I promise a serious sit down w Mignola et Perlman! — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 19 January 2017

We have gone past the 100K votes. I will arrange the sitdown w Ron & Mignola to talk HBIII. No gurantee but we will discuss. Wish us luck!! — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) 19 January 2017

Created by writer-artist Mike Mignola under the publisher Dark Horse Comics, Hellboy is a fictional superhero who first appeared in San Diego Comic-Con in 1993. It got itself two movies, in 2004 and 2008, starring Ron Perlman which was well received not just by critics but also the audience.

Here’s the synopsis of the series: Towards the end of WWII, the Nazis resort to black magic and conjure a demonic-looking being called Hellboy. But the Allies capture him and he grows up to fight against evil rather than for it.