Not the villains but Baby Groot steals our heart away in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ Super Bowl spot

While Marvel fans are always excited about the announcement of the new releases, the zest does not seem to go down even when it comes to their trailers. The studio managed to raise the excitement of their fans by releasing a new trailer of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 during the Super Bowl 51.

The trailer opens with the question “Just who in the hell do you think you are?” and is answered by introducing us to the awkwardly put together team of guardians – Star Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket and the adorable Baby Groot. Even though the smug Star Lord, calm and brave Gamora, aggressive and loud Drax and the talkative and over-anxious Rocket bring in a lot of action, comedy and drama (literally), the highlight is Baby Groot.

It seems that the team of five guardians just got bigger with the inclusion of Yondu, Nebula and Mantis. While Yondu and Nebula had a good share of screen space in Guardians of the Galaxy, Mantis is new to the crew. Mantis first appeared in the previous trailer where her part was curt and comical, and her role as a guardian, rather unclear. From the new trailer, it looks like she is a significant part of the team of guardians. Also, her confirmation in the Avengers: Infinity War strengthens her position in the group.

The trailer also features the new antagonists – Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha and Chris Sullivan as Taserface. The movie will also have a strange addition – the Living Planet Ego played by Kurt Russell. Ayesha and her team of gold-covered warriors are the first sight in the trailer. What turn will the villain Taserface with his weaponised hands bring about, still remains a mystery. According to the comics, Ego originally hailed from the Black Galaxy, and as he grew to the size of a planet, he also developed the human abilities of consciousness and intelligence. Apart from being extremely intelligent, Ego is also known to control its own mass, which allows him to adjust his terrain.

The trailer shows various shots of guardians fighting on some unnamed planet. Could it be Ego? The trailer brings in a fresh take to the comical side of action that the guardians are so famous for. Expectations for an “amazing film” are only going to escalate after this.

We will have to contain our excitement till 5 May, 2017. Till then check out he teaser poster released by Marvel studios where we can see the usage of cassettes to showcase the various guardians names and who portrays them.