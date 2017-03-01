‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ final trailer gives first look at Kurt Russell

Marvel released the final trailer of one of its most anticipated movies of the year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, on Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel’s live show. And you would want to wait till the end of this one because…

Finally! Kurt Russell makes his first appearance as Star-Lord aka Peter Quill’s father. “After all these years I’ve found you,” says Ego the Living Planet, to Star-Lord. “And who the hell are you?” asks Star-Lord. “I’m your dad Peter,” Russell replies.

The humour and action-packed sequel which tells us that anyone can save the galaxy, will see the guardians Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Raccoon Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) who will be joined by Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Yondu (Michael Rooker).

There is no highlight. There are highlights- Rocket using the “wrong eye” to wink, Baby Groot munching on something that looks like M&Ms, Star-Lord finally getting the romance out of Gamora and Russell’s debut in the MCU.

The movie sure uses plenty of guns and a multitude of spaceships, offering nothing less than its prequel. Characters are shown battling on dull-looking to most colourful environments on various planets, out of which we cannot yet figure out which one could be Ego. Yondu’s yaka arrows and weapon controlling skills seem to get a fresh take and a lot of significance too.

In part one, it was “Nobody talks to my friends like that” and in this one it is “We’re family”, as Drax does not lose charm with his corny dialogues. The action comedy sees certain emotional moments as Drax explains to Nebula the family bond of their mismatched group and as Peter Quill encounters Ego in a dramatic father-son reconciliation.

Trailer #3 saw Drax very brazenly slurping from a bowl as the other guardians who are excruciated by his highly ungraceful etiquettes just stare at him. Star-Lord and Rocket’s excellent comic timing do the thing for us!

Director James Gunn also tweeted a newly unveiled vibrant poster of the feature.

All in all, the upcoming instalment in the MCU brings with it the promise of lots of action, adventure, hilarious moments, witty punch lines, awkward occasions, backed with some of the most stellar soundtracks like “Come A Little Bit Closer” and “The Chain”. We can’t wait for this one!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theatres on 5 May, 2017.