Guardians of the Galaxy battle to Bappi Lahiri’s ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba’

As if the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailers were not funny enough, this one is “hilarious” itself. No, it is beyond hilarious.

Marvel India Facebook page just posted one of the trailers of its upcoming superhero feature Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And…

wait for this…

with Bappi Lahiri’s Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba as the background music!

While Guardians of the Galaxy had a collection of some of the most rocking songs, Vol. 2 promised the same. But in this trailer, the Guardians shoot, run and swivel their spaceships through the galaxy to the words “Ye raat mein jo maza hai, maza ye kuch naya naya hai…” And this will remain stuck in your head for the day, or probably longer.

With so much buzz being created around the action-comedy before its release on 5 May, this one was totally unexpected. The page has been teasing about this track since yesterday by posting, “Star Lord’s Awesome Mixtape just got desi! Ready for the #GaanaOfTheGalaxy? Get ready to grab the Walkman!”

And today, before releasing the video, Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana quipped the interest of the viewers by sharing this special message just for their Indian fans.

And now, here is the song we all have been waiting for!

Disney India acquired the rights to Bappi Lahiri’s popular song to rehash it for this promotional video of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. The studio decided to pick the song from 1980’s film Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki to be in sync with the film’s spirit.

“Guardians of the Galaxy are a super cool set of superheroes who believe in having a ball as they save the galaxy. As music is a dominant aspect of the movie, we thought it would be a great idea to revive a retro hit dance for the Hindi version,” said Disney India, VP – Studios, Amrita Pandey.

She added, “After listening to some popular songs from the 1980s, the team unanimously felt ‘Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom baba’ echoes the fun spirit associated with the Guardians. The song is about making the best of the moment and enjoying it, just like these superheroes. We hope the mash-up for ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’ will be enjoyed by existing and innumerable new fans in India.”