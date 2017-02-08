Groupe PVP, Zorro Productions & Cyber Group Studios sign a worldwide interactive deal for ‘Zorro the Chronicles’

Groupe PVP and Cyber Group Studios have signed a joint worldwide interactive licence agreement with Zorro Productions. This agreement concerns the interactive rights of Zorro the Chronicles, the new CGI television series featuring the famous masked hero, airing in more than 100 territories on all continents.

Groupe PVP’s core business is the production of documentary films, animation and fiction, complemented by digital media and information technology. Founder Vic Pelletier’s passion for images gave birth to Groupe PVP, which is well established in the world of cinema, television and new media for the past 30 years.

Groupe PVP, executive producer and VP of international affairs, Francois Trudel declares: “This is an important step for us as a company and I thank both John Gertz at Zorro Productions and Pierre Sissmann at Cyber Group Studios to have trusted us with this prestigious IP. I will now be looking for international partners to pursue an ambitious creation plan linked to this great property, starting with meetings at the next ‘Kidscreen Summit’ in Miami and ‘Game Connection’ in San Francisco.”

Under this agreement, Groupe PVP will develop alone or with partners, interactive games for consoles such as PlayStation, Nintendo or Xbox as well as applications for iOS, Windows or Android. Zorro the Chronicles, a CGI production of 26 episodes of 22, renews with the adventure-comedy genre celebrated by the original Zorro adventures, throughout his life in movies and on television.

Zorro Productions, president John Gertz comments: “Zorro is a brand whose interactive life started long ago with games for the Atari, Nintendo and other platforms. We are very excited to see that the new CG animated series, Zorro the Chronicles will now be adapted for the new consoles of the 21st century.”

Cyber Group Studios, the French independent company, produces and distributes its own and third party audiovisual productions and brands. The company handles programs targeted to kids and families in particular, 3D CGI and 2D HD, animated productions (TV series and movies) targeted at 2-12 years old kids and teens, and HD animation series for Triple Play broadcast (web, mobile phones, TV).

Cyber Group Studios, chairman and CEO, Pierre Sissmann adds: “Ahead of Zorro the Chronicles’ second season, it is a real pleasure to partner once again with Zorro Productions and Groupe PVP, to create groundbreaking interactive games using the assets we have created for the television series.”