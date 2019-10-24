GreenGoldTV raises its viewer base by hitting 9 million subscribers

GreenGoldTV seems to be the most sought after digital platform for kids content, hitting the million subscriber club by reaching out to 9 million subscribers.

“We are very happy to reach the 9 million subscription mark on YouTube. We thank all the fans of Chhota Bheem for subscribing the Green Gold channel and enjoying the videos we post with so much enthusiasm. We also thank YouTube for all their support,” said Green Gold Animation chief strategy officer Srinivas Chilakalapudi.

Technology is making the new generation consumers tech savvy. Digital medium has been playing a very important role in ensuring that their consumers are tuned in for the latest and the best. It is guaranteeing awareness for the brands and content, which is far and wide, thus ensuring high consumption for the company’s IPs.

The channel’s primary audience are children; hence the most important factor is to ensure that all their content is packed with lots of fun elements. “We also create stories in our videos to ensure the excitement,” added Chilakalapudi.

Elated by the growing love from the audience, Chilakalapudi further commented, “We hope to continue the good work and pack it with more fun and exciting.”

Currently streaming a lot of exciting content through Chhota Bheem, Super Bheem, Kalari Kids and Mighty Raju, the digital channel further brings to the audience series like Krishna Balaram, Luv Kushh and Chorr Police.