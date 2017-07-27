Green Gold launches Golden Robot Animation, a full service animation studio in Mumbai

Green Gold Animation, the multi award winning animation studio embarks upon the aggressive expansion plans, announcing the launch of its brand new studio in Mumbai. The new entity, Golden Robot Animation, will operate as a sister concern to Green Gold Animation with a common management structure.

With plans to cater to the burgeoning global demand for animation content and with the aim to strengthen the team, an animation studio in Mumbai is a clear cut shot in the arm for Green Gold Animation, the creators and producers of Chhota Bheem and Mighty Raju.

“Green Gold is amongst the leaders in the animation industry today in India. Launching Golden Robot Animation in Mumbai is a big realisation which will help promote leading-edge expertise in the production of animated shows. This investment acknowledges the talent, creativity and quality of Mumbai’s team,” says Green Gold Animation founder and managing director Rajiv Chilaka.

The senior leadership of Golden Robot comprises industry veterans with proven track records. RK Chand will head business development with Ritesh Kumar and Abhishek Chandra heading the creative and animation departments respectively.

The strong leadership and creative team at Golden Robot boasts of a cumulative rich experience of 15 years along with more than thousand minutes of animation content, which makes it a formidable entrant in the industry to network and generate business with leading production houses and broadcasters in India and across the globe.

The brand new full service studio facility set in the heart of the city comprises world class infrastructure which will be able to cater to diverse markets, wide scaled and complex projects.

The animation teams comprising of senior artists and department heads have already joined and are working towards ramping up to a strength of 200 artists.