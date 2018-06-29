Green Gold Animation releases the second song of ‘Hanuman vs Mahiravana’- ‘Tum Kho Gaye’

Green Gold Animation, creators of animation character Chhota Bheem has gone ahead to release the second song from its upcoming animation film Hanuman Vs Mahiravana, titled Tum Kho Gaye.

The song depicts Lord Rama’s anguish after being separated from his wife, Sita and realising that she is living a life of a captive in Lanka. The film, which is set to release in Hindi and Tamil, will have the song in both languages as well.

Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka commented, “The song shows how painful it is to be separated from your loved one. We wanted to show Lord Rama’s anguish through the song and that has come out beautifully.”

Hanuman Vs Mahiravana showcases the race against time for Hanuman to save Rama and Laxman from the clutches of Mahiravana, the king of the underworld, an evil sorcerer and the brother of Ravana.

Director Ezhil Vendan added, “Tum Kho Gaye is a poignant song with beautiful animation. Lord Rama’s pain at not being with Sita shines through. The music is soulful. We hope the audiences will like it.”

Produced by Green Gold Animation and directed by Ezhil Vendan, Hanuman Vs Mahiravana will hit the big screens in 3D and 2D formats across India on 6 July 2018.