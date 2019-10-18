Green Gold Animation partners with Japan’s ADK Emotions for 3D animated series, ‘Nebula and the Big Blue Couch’

Green Gold Animation and ADK Emotions of Japan has announced the formalisation of a partnership to co-produce and distribute a new 3D animated title, Nebula and the Big Blue Couch on 18 October.

In this adventure-edutainment series for pre-school audiences, a group of adorable toddlers and their compulsively texting babysitter go on extraordinary adventures in science to discover the secrets of nature, space, history, the human body and much more. The two companies plan to bring the show bible and brand plan to market in 2020.

This announcement was made by Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka along with ADK Emotions representative director Takahiro Noda.

Commenting on this partnership, Chilaka said, “We are so excited to introduce kids and their families to this show where the bond of friendship takes a curious group of youngsters on a journey to answer some of the most perplexing—and yet, everyday—questions about the world around them. And we couldn’t have a better partner than ADK Emotions – their innovative approach and deep understanding of children’s toys will help inspire kids across the globe to ask similar questions and fall in love with science as they search for answers.”

The collaboration is an exciting event for both companies, which are expanding their global presence.

“We are so thrilled and delighted to start our partnership with Green Gold Animation, a wonderful studio committed to producing world-class animation with purpose and depth. With two decades of experience in the industry, we know that there is so much knowledge that they have to offer. This will be an incredibly fruitful endeavour for both parties and we cannot wait to see what the future holds,” added Noda.

Green Gold Animation, creators of the popular Netflix original pre-school series, Mighty Little Bheem, was established in 2005 and today is India’s largest animation studio. With over 1200 artists across its studio locations, Green Gold Animation also created the largest animated franchise in India, Chhota Bheem. A true transmedia enterprise, the group’s portfolio includes companies spanning across 2D and 3D studios, gaming, AR/VR, feature films, licensing and merchandising. Building on its growth, Green Gold has begun to expand its international presence in recent years.

Established in January 2019 as part of ADK Holdings’ vision to grow and expand its content business, ADK Emotions plays an independent and specialised role in original IP creation, overseas development, and new digital ventures. ADK Emotions has been involved in producing animation titles such as Doraemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, as well as providing its services to numerous animation titles such as the One Piece and Gundam series. With popular titles BEYBLADE and BDAMAN added to its roster via the acquisition of d-rights (est. 1988), ADK Emotions continues to stimulate the growth of the business by helping partners both navigate the complexities of the content industry and connect with viewers on an emotional level.