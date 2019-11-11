‘Green Eggs and Ham’ makes its debut on Netflix

Netflix released the new show, Green Eggs and Ham, starting 8 November. Based on the Dr. Seuss book, the 13-episode animated series, four years in the making, is a postmodern take on the classic buddy comedy.

Odd couple Sam and Guy embark on a road trip to return an endangered animal to its far-off home, and along the way, learn to try new things like hope, friendship, and a certain delectable dish.

Speaking to Variety, Green Eggs and Ham creator Jared Stern revealed that the series took four years to produce. “There were four years of actual production. That was intentional, and that’s about normal for the quality of animation that we were aspiring to,” Stern said. “A typical animated film can take close to three to four years for generally an hour and a half of content. We have, I believe, around five and a half hours of content that we were trying to do at the level of a hand-drawn animated feature in that same amount of time.”

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation with hand-drawn 2D animation, and scored by composer David Newman conducting a 75-piece orchestra, Green Eggs and Ham boasts an all-star voice cast including Adam Devine, Michael Douglas, Ilana Glazer, Diane Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan and Daveed Diggs.