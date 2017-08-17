Graphiti Multimedia creates colourful promo video for Essel World’s Bird Park

Essel World in Mumbai has come up with the country’s first ‘interactive bird park’. The promotion of the park is being done through an animated video produced by Mumbai based animation studio, Graphiti Multimedia.

The one minute video shows a kid in the animated version of the park replete with various kinds of birds. While he feeds and plays with a certain bunch of birds, numerous other flocks of birds can be seen flying about in the lush green park dotted by water bodies and more. The famous jingle from Essel World concludes the video.

The animation is nothing extra ordinary but given that the target would be kids, it is a good attempt in spreading the brand message. The colourful background compliments the theme of the park pretty well.