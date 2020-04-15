Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks launch ‘Bahubali: The Lost Legends’ on Amazon Prime Video today, 15 April

Graphic India has launched the fifth season of its popular animated series, Bahubali: The Lost Legends today, 15 April, on Amazon Prime Video, with an additional new 16 episodes.

Produced by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks, Bahubali: The Lost Legends initially launched in 2017 and was created by Baahubali films director S.S Rajamouli and Graphic India co-founder Sharad Devarajan.

Commenting on season five, Devrajan, who is also the series co-creator and executive producer along with Rajamouli and Arka MediaWorks, said, “Season five takes Bahubali to ancient Japan on an adventure filled with intrigue, betrayal, war and action against some of the deadliest samurai and ninja warriors he has ever faced! We continue to take fans deeper than ever into the events that shaped Bahubali from a young prince into a legendary hero he is destined to become,

Based on the blockbuster film franchise, Bahubali: The Lost Legends is set before the Kalakeya invasion depicted in the first movie, when Bahubali and Bhallaladeva are still both young princes of Mahishmati. Two brothers competing to rule the greatest kingdom of its age and the epic adventures they must endure to prove they are worthy to one day wear the crown.

The synopsis goes like – In the current season, Baahubali, Kattappa and Bhallaladeva must journey east to the land of the rising sun, Japan (Nippon). There they find a country torn asunder by war. Nippon is falling apart with several warlords fighting over the pieces of what’s left. It is now up to Baahubali to unite the country and bring peace to the country by returning a fabled sword to the person most fit to rule. Standing in his way, however, are an army of merciless samurai, treacherous ninjas, ruthless warlords, dangerous swordsmen, and the villainous machinations of his own brother, Bhallaladeva!

“We are extremely happy that the Baahubali franchise continues to grow and live on in the hearts of our audiences through our animated series, Baahubali: The Lost Legends. It’s been a tremendous journey over the past few years with Graphic India, creating 71 episodes in the season five on Amazon Prime Video,” added one of the executive producers of the series, Shobu Yarlagadda.

Rajamouli, Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and Devarajan are executive producers on the series along with Graphic India EVP Creative and the lead character designer Jeevan J. Kang and Graphic India lead writer Ashwin Pande.

The season features new, never before revealed stories about the characters from the film including Baahubali, Bhallaladeva, Kattappa and Sivagami as well as all new characters that expand the world of Baahubali.