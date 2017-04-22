Government of Karnataka unveils Bengaluru GAFX Conference 2017

Government of Karnataka announced that it will be organising India’s largest animation, games and visual effects conference, Bengaluru GAFX Conference 2017 on 12 to 14 May at Hotel Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru.

Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah unveiled the logo and the website of Bengaluru GAFX (www.gafx.in) in a gathering in Bengaluru. Honorable Minister of Karnataka for IT & Tourism, Priyank Kharge and core members of ABAI were present at the gathering.

Bengaluru GAFX Conference was formerly known as ABAI Fest & Summit. ABAI is working with Government of Karnataka to organise the event.

It has one of its kind formats comprising of workshops, master classes, talks, presentations, screenings of best content from all over the world, live marathon duration artistic competitions as well as technical hackathons, VR demo and experience zones, education symposium, and job and career fair.

The power packed line-up of speakers include global subject matter experts in areas of story, production design, cinematography, character animation, game engine, physics and mathematics. It also includes leaders of top global studios / production houses including Pixar Animation Studios, Walt Disney Animation Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Double Negative, The Third Floor, MPC, Ubisoft and many more. The talks and screenings will feature the best projects across all formats including VR and 360 films.



Internationally acclaimed and award winning films will be screened during the event many of which will be India premier screenings.

While unveiling the logo Honourable Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, said “I welcome studio leaders, professionals, students, academia and technology partners to experience the vibrancy at Bengaluru GAFX.” He further added “I urge every studio leader to consider opening up a studio in the city and I assure you that you will have the best all-round support to run your productions out of the science and technology capital of India.”

“Bengaluru has every potential to offer an international platform for animation, visual effect and gaming industry. The objective of this event is to give professionals, artists and students access to quality content and bringing renowned speakers at an affordable price,” said IT, BT and ST Minister, Priyank Kharge.

