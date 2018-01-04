Gotham City’s commissioner Gordon celebrates his seventy-ninth birthday!

What is a vigilante without an ally or a close friend? Every superhero present in every universe has one, two or even three allies that they can count on. James W. Gordon is one such character that’s both friend and a father-like figure to Bruce Wayne a.k.a Batman. The birthday of James Gordon is celebrated every year on 5 January, to honour the life and qualities illuminated by the actions of this character.

The character made his debut in 1939 in the first panel of Detective Comics #27 and was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. He is popularly known as commissioner Gordon, but had also served in the United States Marine Corps prior to becoming a police officer in Gotham city. As the DC universe expanded in the comics and the DC Entertainment Universe (DCEU), so did his role, as he quickly ranked up to a detective, a captain and then a commissioner.

Since his creation, his role as being an informant to Batman has undergone many changes. The most recent example is in the Arkham Origins video game, where Gordon is a detective and attempts to apprehend the dark knight. Aside from this, Gordon has always trusted him to protect the city from crimes.

James Gordon also has his own Bat suit which is to be used only when the real Batman is missing or unavailable. The suit is armed to the teeth, specially equipped with missiles, guns and other kinds of weaponry. The suit also accepts voice commands and goes by the name of Rookie. The suit was first seen in the New 52 comic series launched in 2011.

Gordon is usually recognised by his iconic red hair brushed to one side, black spectacles and a thick red mustache. But that’s not all; he is also a veteran in hand-to-hand combat and a specialist in toning down heated arguments. He encourages the police force to preserve peace using the ethical code of the law and reprehends any cop who strays away from it.

Late Hollywood star Pat Hingle first brought the commissioner alive on the big-screen by portraying the character in the Batman movie series of the late 80s and 90s, whereas Gary Oldman stepped into his shoe in Christopher Nolan’s reboot of the franchise starring Christian Bale.

The latest DC movies has seen another veteran J.K Simmons donning the hat, last appearing in the 2017 superhero jam Justice League.

Gordon has appeared in every comic, movie, game and animated television series since his debut and will continue to remain an active member of the DC universe.