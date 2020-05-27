Gorillaz announce new comic book

Gorillaz have announced the Gorillaz Almanac, a new book published in partnership with Z2 Comics, celebrating their 20-year history. The hardcover book features original art from over the years by Jamie Hewlett for the Damon Albarn–led project.

Jammed with exclusive new artwork, including the first ever strip to star 2D, Noodle, Murdoc Niccals and Russel Hobbs; puzzles, games and more; plus a raft of special guest appearances from Gorillaz collaborators past and present, Gorillaz Almanac is a compendium of delights which finally puts the most real band around on the printed page.

Described as a “a full color, one-of-a-kind, fun-packed, 120-plus page, sideways homage to two glorious decades of Gorillaz,” the Almanac will include guest appearances from Gorillaz’ collaborators past and present.

Set for release on 16 October, the book will be available in limited deluxe and super deluxe editions that come with signed art prints by the band and Hewlett, respectively.

“Every fan of comics and animation has dreamed of seeing the Gorillaz make their comic book debut, with the Z2 team chief among them,” Z2 publisher Josh Frankel said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “The artwork, the music, and the mythos all add up to what is destined to be one of our most buzzed about releases in history, and when fans see just what we have planned, I know everyone will agree it was well worth the wait.”