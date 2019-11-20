Google Stadia kicks off with 22 games and aims to roll 450 games by 2020 and beyond

There is a moment in every gamer’s life when they experience something unforgettable. Whether it’s the time they first beat the final boss in their favorite game, were mesmerized by the unfolding story in a brand-new franchise, or watched an up-and-coming YouTube streamer entertain them with a game they’ve never even heard of… those moments are magical. With that idea, Google has finally launched its flagship cloud gaming project Google Stadia Founder’s Edition.

“We’re now on the cusp of a similarly memorable moment. Starting today, playing games on your TV in 4K without a console, streaming games to a Chrome browser on a simple laptop, or enjoying the biggest games ever made on your phone is a reality. It seems impossible until you experience it. Stadia Founder’s Edition starts arriving today, making the world’s best games available to players everywhere without a dedicated console or expensive PC,” says the official blogpost.

Alphabet Inc’s Google on Tuesday launched Stadia, a cloud-based service that allows users to stream games including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and NBA 2K20 on Chrome web browser. The service will start with a slate of 22 games and stream 4K videos at 60 frames per second, which can also be accessed through Google’s Chromecast and Pixel devices. Google is offering the 4K version as part of its premium service, Stadia Pro, priced at $9.99 per month. The free high-definition version is expected to roll out next year.

“Stadia will continue to add features and updates in the coming weeks and months, as well as more games. Twenty-six titles are coming this year, with many, many more in development all around the world. Buddy Passes will begin shipping early in December, and Stadia Premiere Edition is available to order now at official stadia site,” says the official blogpost.

Stadia will need at least 10Mbps internet speed for the base 720p resolution and 35Mbps to stream games in 4K. Early reviews of Stadia have complained of latency, the time delay between pressing a button and getting the reaction on screen. Google have over 450 games in development right now which aims to be roll out in 2020 and beyond, Google vice president and general manager Phil Harrison told to Reuters eartlier.