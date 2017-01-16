Google launches 3D animation app for kids titled ‘Toontastic 3D’

Storytelling is undoubtedly the heart and soul of any kind of content that is generated. Even though live action content are more in numbers, animated content have made its way into the milieu with tremendous force in the recent years. Animated features provide much more freedom to creators while it comes to expressing their stories.

Google recently released Toontastic 3D, an app which enables kids to create their own animated stories with the use of the camera and microphone of their devices. However, the app is not new, but a re-mastered version. In 2015, Google acquired Launchpad Toys, the company which earlier created Toontastic titles for iOS.



The refurbished app is a huge step forward on the visual front as it now provides a 3D platform to play with. Although it is not at par with other professional 3D animation softwares, it is definitely better than the 2D style that the app adhered to earlier.

“With Toontastic 3D, kids can draw, animate, and narrate their own adventures, news stories, school reports, and anything else they might dream up,” Google said in a blog post. “All they need to do is move characters around on the screen and tell their story. It’s like a digital puppet theatre, but with enormous interactive 3D worlds, dozens of customiseable characters, 3D drawing tools, and an idea lab with sample stories to inspire new creations.”

The concept of the app still remains the same, you can select a premade scene and bring in some characters or create new ones and create a storyboard with audio.

The app is available for free on Android.