Google Doodle’s Earth Day comic strip presents ways to save our dear planet

The first thing that we notice as we switch on our devices and log into Google is the Google Doodle. Google doodle reminds us of all the special occasions and personalities with its unique illustrations / game / animation. The same it did today for Earth Day. Each year, 22 April is marked as Earth Day which was started in 1970.

This year, according to the Earth Day website, the focus is on ‘Environmental and Climate Literacy.’

The website states: “Environmental and climate literacy is the engine not only for creating green voters and advancing environmental and climate laws and policies but also for accelerating green technologies and jobs.

This Earth Day, gather with your community for an Environmental & Climate Literacy Teach-In or another project focused on education. We are launching Earth Day and Teach-In toolkits that will lay out the steps for holding a successful event. Register your event with us and we will support you with promotion and advice.”

To help spread word about it, Google Doodler artist, Sophie Diao created a comic format illustration.

The Google Doodle page tells, “Today, we honour the rich, vast Earth that’s sustained generations before us and continues to nurture life and inspire wonder. At an estimated 4.543 billion years of age, the Earth is still the only known object in the Universe known to harbor life. It’s also the densest planet in the Solar System and the largest of the four terrestrial planets. That’s quite an awe-inspiring roster of qualities, if you ask us.”

The artwork follows “the story of a fox who dreams about an Earth that’s been polluted and adversely affected by climate change. The fox wakes with a startle, and urgently starts making small lifestyle changes to care for the Earth. Along the way, the fox enlists friends – including Momo the cat, and Google Weather’s favorite frog – to join its quest to protect and nurture the environment.

To combat things like coral bleaching and pollution, the three eco-rangers are inspired to take action such as eating less meat, carpooling, and unplugging unused electronic devices. That’s some heroic work for tiny animals!”

Post the comic strip is completed, Google then showcases some conservation tips for Earth Day like switching off unwanted lights, plant trees, take public transport, eat locally sourced food.

Google comes up with interesting concepts to spread social messages and this one also adds to that list. The message is clear, well put and sketched by Sophie Diao.