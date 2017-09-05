Google Doodle turns to colourful classroom for Teacher’s Day

Google wishes one and all Happy Teacher’s Day in its unique way again!

Today, 5 September, is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India, in the memory of scholar and teacher Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. And Google has churned out a colourful doodle for this widely celebrated day in India.

The letter G in the centre is animated as a teacher with spectacles, a stick in one hand pointing at the board and a book in other. The other letters animated as students listen intently and keep blinking their eyes every two seconds which is extremely cute.

The background that serves as a blackboard switches to illustrations indicating various subjects: chemistry, geography, music, mathematics and EVS (Environmental Studies).

The doodle also subtly depicts the enthusiasm of the teachers for imparting knowledge and the eagerness of students for gaining it.

This is pretty apt, as Google has been imparting knowledge to the digital generation for a while now!

Take a look at last year’s Google Doodle for the same day: