Google celebrates 40th anniversary of ‘PAC-MAN’ by bringing back 2010 doodle game

Google on Friday brought back one of its popular and most liked game PAC-MAN in its ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Doodles’ initiative for people across the globe during coronavirus lockdown.

This Doodle game was first introduced by Google in 2010 on the 30th anniversary of PAC-MAN, and now as part of the ‘Stay home and play Games’ series, the tech giant has brought it back to entertain all of us.

You can rediscover some of your 8-bit memories, or meet PAC-MAN, through today’s playable Google doodle game. To play the game, you can head to google.com and either press the “Insert Coin” button or wait for a few seconds.

“During the heyday of space shooters, Tōru Iwatani’s creation stood out as one of the first video games aimed at a broader audience, with a story of pizza-shaped character gobbling dots in a maze, colourful characters, friendly design and very little violence,” said Google in an official blog post.

This Google doodle features PAC-MAN’s original game logic, graphics and sounds, bring back ghosts’ personalities and even recreate original bugs from the 1980’s masterpiece.

Google has so far shared ten Doodle throwback games including PAC-MAN. It has previously featured the Garden Gnomes Game, Peppers and Ice-cream Game, Mexican Bingo, Magic Cat, Hip Hop Beats and more.