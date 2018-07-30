Golden Robot Animation teases something big around their titular mascot

Golden Robot Animation, part of Green Gold Company has the well-built and all decked robot as their mascot. The first image of concepts based on the Golden Robot story was shared last year on International Animation Day. Now the mascot has got a 3D animated teaser, giving us a sneak-peak into the bigger piece of work being developed at the studio.

The 30-second teaser shows a golden coloured robot flying down the sky in a snow-clad region surrounded by more of his kind. The animation technique looks promising, and as soon the curiosity builds, the teaser comes to an end featuring the logo of Golden Robot Animation.

The story wherein the mascot will be the main character will possibly revolve around the origin of Golden Robot and is in the planning stage of bringing out something more for the audience.

Speaking to AnimationXpress, Golden Robot Animation head of business development RK Chand said, “We thought it would be best to showcase the same as Golden Robot Animation logo identity as it stands true to our philosophy of high end animation with unique stories.”

The animated teaser comes as the upcoming feature from Green Gold Animation, Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka, is in the last stages of production. The teaser serves as an example showcasing the team’s hard work to push the boundaries of high end animation.

Here is the teaser of the bigger picture we will get to see soon:

Keep your curiosity rising, for we have to wait till the bigger picture actually comes into reality!