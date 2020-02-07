Golden Robot Animation downsizes operations

Mumbai based 3D animation studio, Golden Robot Animation (GRA), backed by Green Gold Animation of Chhota Bheem fame, is ramping down its operations.

Commenting on this, Green Gold Animation chief strategy officer Srinivas Chilakalapudi informed AnimationXpress, “Currently due to market conditions, we have downsized our Golden Robot Animation operations, but the company continues to operate and has not been shut down.”

Confirming the same, Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka said, “[Yes] we are downsizing and will rehire based on market conditions.”

While the animation industry in India is making waves all over, like several other sectors, it has not been able to escape the economic crunch. If few reports are to be believed, several broadcasters in the animation business have slashed budgets for animated content, leading several studios and content creators to face a challenge in producing standard content and ultimately compromising on the quality.

Helmed by industry veteran R K Chand, GRA has been an award winning animation production studio with a passion to promote and maintain high quality animated content for TV, films, games and digital platforms. Their last notable project was 3D animated feature film, Chhota Bheem: Kung Fu Dhamaka (2019) which set the bar of animation at par with international standards, but failed to make a mark at the box-office. Chand lately moved out of the company.

Besides Chand who looked after business development, Ritesh Kumar and Abhishek Chandra headed the creative and animation departments respectively. GRA followed the philosophy of “Work, Play, Animate” with a positive and happy working environment.

Currently, there are 25 employees working at GRA, who are “managed from Hyderabad”, Green Gold Animation main office. The studio will also continue to do 3D animation and as Chilakalapudi mentioned, “Golden Robot Animation will continue to look for service work from abroad as well as domestic content.”