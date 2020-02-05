Global Game Jam Mumbai chapter concludes with seven new games

The weekend long 48 hrs of Global Game Jam(GGJ) Mumbai chapter came to an end with seven games from seven teams in Mumbai. This time at the Mumbai Chapter more than 40 people participated with a mix of game designers, game artist and programmers.

The Global Game Jam is operated by Global Game Jam, Inc., an international non-profit corporation based in San Luis Obispo, California, US, with a mission to foster game design and game education through innovative events.

The weekend witnessed a global creative buzz in gaming, while at the same time game developers explored the process of development, be it programming, iterative design, narrative exploration or artistic expression. It is all condensed into a 48 hour development cycle. The main purpose of organising GGJ was to celebrate gaming and to encourage people from diverse backgrounds to participate and contribute in the global spread of game development and creativity.

The GGJ Mumbai Chapter kick-started as usual on a Friday late afternoon gathering, where everyone watched a short video keynote with advice from UnderDogs Studio founder and CEO Vaibhav Chavan, after that the secret theme ‘Repair’ was revealed. Post that all worldwide sites were then challenged to create games based on the same theme, and everyone had to complete the game development by Sunday afternoon.

Earlier in January 2019, GGJ had 860 locations in 113 countries where 9,010 games were created in one weekend globally. This year GGJ started on 31 January and went on till 2 February at the respective locations and Mumbai Chapter closed with seven games by seven diverse groups.

GGJ is also for celebrating gaming bond by helping foster new friendships, increase confidence and opportunities within the community. The jam is always an intellectual challenge as GGJ stimulates collaboration and it is not a competition. Here are glimpses from the GGJ Mumbai chapter: