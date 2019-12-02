Global Esports acquires Girlxy to form GEms, India’s only all female esports team

With women marching on and taking over every field—be it music, sports, arts or sciences—professional gaming is another sector they are set to conquer. Determined to change the view that esports is a male dominated niche industry, Global Esports, India’s leading and Asia’s fastest growing premier esports organisation has announced the launch of country’s only all-female esports team, GEms (Global Esports’ Mythic Stones).

Speaking about this pivotal move, Global Esports CEO and co-founder Rushindra Sinha, said, “Gaming is no longer only a man’s domain. According to a study by NewZoo, women contribute to 32 per cent of the total gaming industry, which is a very significant statistic when the global average stands at 45 per cent. We are constantly trying to make esports bigger and better in India. Esports is very different from traditional sports in the way that one doesn’t always need to be competing with the same gender, the same size or the same age. It provides a level playing field for all, making it an inclusive industry. As we mark our one-year milestone in our esports journey, we can’t wait to see how these dynamite ladies empower this industry.”

Four women from different backgrounds, individual fortes, but a common passion for esports, form this team. Each of these women has chosen a gemstone that best suits each personality. All their skills combined come together to form a powerhouse of talent- GEms.

Excited about taking charge of this all girls team, “Apollonia” Hinds said, “Being born in England and raised in Singapore, esports has been my passion all my life. I decided to move to Mumbai because I realized Indians are more receptive and open to the idea of women gamers as compared to Singapore. It is heartwarming to see the all-female scene in esports burgeoning. I will be mentoring this group of highly talented women, each of whom comes with their unique set of skills. Eventually, we have to bridge the gender gap together and show that we’re no different from men.”

“Apollonia” Hinds with her ‘Black Diamond’ represents leadership, Kyar Thwe “Kivs” Thin with her Garnet symbolizes creativity, Suriya “Hikari” Banu with her Aventurine portrays confidence and Sukanya “EvilNut” Medhi with the Ionite stands for imagination. Completing a successful year in the industry and setting a trend for many to follow, Global Esports has helped shape the competitive gaming scene in India.

Global Esports MD and co-founder Mohit Israney said, “When it comes to content consumption in the gaming space I think there are so many opportunities for women to showcase their talent. We want the announcement of ‘GEms’ to be a call out to all female gamers and those wanting to get into the gaming industry to show them that this too can be a lucrative career path for them with endless opportunities and possibilities.”

They will be making their first public appearance as ‘GEms’ at Dreamhack in Delhi on the 6 to 8December 2019.