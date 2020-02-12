Global Content Bazar India 2020 saw more than 1500 attendees

The third edition of India’s first-ever content market, Global Content Bazar India 2020, concluded over the weekend in Mumbai. The show witnessed even more interest since its second edition, with quality trade visitors interacting freely with exhibitors, buyers and sellers and engaging in a newfangled networking environment, the likes of which hasn’t been seen before.

Global Content Bazar 2020 was inaugurated by the Indian and international exhibitors by lighting the lamp and approximately 1500+ people attended the show. The ‘Monetizing of Moving Images’ conference was partnered by Adamas University that held court on both days in adjunction with the buyers and sellers market witnessed more than 30 speakers presenting papers on the latest trends monetizing content in a constantly-evolving industry.

“We have created a common platform for content creators/ producers and content buyers, distributors, licensors to come under one roof and have a B2B business environment where they can sell or buy their content,” mentioned Global Content Bazar India managing director Ramesh Meer.

Content providers, buyers and sellers like Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), Ultra Media & Entertainment, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Arab Cinema Center- The Imaginarium, Green Gold Animation, Bonneville Distribution, Harbour Rights, Fuji Creative Corporation, Impossible Films, Javada Film, Latin Media Corporation, Medialink Entertainment, Mondotv Spa, Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, TV Tokyo, WEPLAY, You Need Character, One Take Media Co., Global One Enterprise, among others made their presence felt at the show and in the Indian content industry.

The sessions covered the crowd funding scenario in India and how it is helping filmmakers make films with a shoestring budget. Producer, director, editor and writer Taranjeet Signh Namdhari alongwith filmmaker and screenwriter Amit Agarwal shared their experience with the crowd-funded projects and how large-scale marketing is required to promote such films.

Another interesting session which talked about monetising documentaries and short films had an interesting panel on the dias, including Climb Films’ Kireet Khurana, VistaIndia Digital Media’s Manika Verma, short filmmaker Ashish Pandey, Pocket Films’ Sameer Mody.

Verma mentioned how the rise of OTT platforms have created a large scope to create content, as these streamers don’t look for a particular content. Everything works on OTT, if the content is captivating. Khurana said, “I think there is a market for every good content short film. I don’t make short films to make it monetisable. I funded myself because I wanted a certain story to be told. Then a streaming platform acquired it. Means will follow if you are passionate and follow your heart.” Mody raised the curiosity by announcing the launch of Pocket Films’ OTT platform sometime soon.

A presentation and talk by Accord Equips’ Tejash Shah showed how TikTok is helping content monetising strategies.

The post lunch sessions too saw a huge crowd gathering to understand marketing and distributing films internationally by Rashmi Menon. One Take Media Co.’s Shamoly Khera presented the marketing strategies and how SVOD, AVOD, TVOD culture has changed overtime, making consumers the wholesome decider.

Nirvana Digital’s Pinakin Thakkar made the session fun with some humour in between the presentation which showed how digital content distribution takes place. The day ended with Prime Focus Technologies’ Jyothi Nayak talking about the importance of content localisation. Stating some facts with the audience, Nayak mentioned how the Indian content is loved globally and watched more internationally with the help of dubbing and transcripting.

Day two had Bollywood actor, mentor, producer Viveck Vaswani addressing the audience on ‘Optimising and Monetising Content of all types’ where he focused on how any content, even if it’s good or someone’s dream project, without a proper monetising plan is disastrous.

Said he,“Don’t talk in subjective content but in objective figures. A hero is not launched by a film but a strategy.” He also cited an instance of Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor who mortgaged his RK Studios to buy the rights of Mera Naam Joker.

Next up was a panel that discussed on the same topic and had Musafir Walks author and founder Ketan Vaidya, The Word Jockey Content Studio founder Sapna Gupta, author Rajesh M Iyer, Marketing and Branding Expert Atin Wahal, War-room Strategies founder Tushar Panchal and IWMBuzz co-founder Siddharth Laik.

The panel discussed and came up with distinct and important aspects of monetising content. Wahal pointed out, “Content is king, but context is King Kong. Any content without context is nothing. For optimising content distribution, we need to keep three things in mind – investment of the brand that one is creating, innovation and relevance.”

Laik noted, “We are a generation who have seen both analogue and digital. I can be a great content creator but if there’s nobody watching it, it has no value. Content has to be created for the right consumers who are ready to pay for it, and currently it’s a group of people aged around 25 years. 10 years down the line, this group will still dominate consumption and investment markets when they’ll be 35 years old.”

Shamiana founder Cyrus Dastur took the audience in another world by showcasing a beautiful short film, Lila and spoke about the culture of short films in our country and how Shamiana is maintaining it by doing various short films festivals across the country.

Dukan is Open founders Siddharth and writer, lyricist Garima Wahal who has written scripts and dialouges for popular films like Goliyon ki Rasleela- RamLeela, Tpilet- Ek Prem Katha, Raabta, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Kabir Singh stated a good fact that any subject is good and interesting if you make it entertaining. The duo stated, “Our script should touch lives. That’s our goal.”

With almost 70 plus companies participating from the USA, Japan, Russia, Hong Kong, Jordan, Bulgaria, Egypt, Korea, UAE, and India in the show this year, and a visitor footfall of 1500 plus, the fourth edition of Global Content Bazar will take place on 4 – 5 February 2021 in Mumbai, promising to be bigger.