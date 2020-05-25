GKids to have virtual theatrical release for ‘Marona’s Fantastic Tale’

GKids has announced that it will give Marona’s Fantastic Tale a video-on-demand release after looking at the Universal and Warner Bros’ success in the recently released Trolls: World Tour and Scoob! respectively.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will go to partner theaters and related organisations, including the Laemmle Theaters in L.A. and The Museum of the Moving Image in New York City. Through these virtual cinema affiliate links, audiences can enjoy this exciting new release from the comfort of their homes, while supporting their local art house cinema and other local partners.

“During this time when many of us are socially isolated, we are hopeful that this film will serve as a reminder to cherish even the smallest moments with our friends and companions,” said GKids director of distribution Chance Huskey.

The poetic film which was played in a competition at the Annecy International Film Festival and won the Animation Is Film Special Jury Prize last year is directed by Anca Damian (Crulic – The Path to Beyond, The Call). Marona’s Fantastic Tale follows an optimistic stray dog named Marona as she looks back on the human companions she has loved throughout her life. Delivered alongside dazzlingly colorful, sweeping designs produced in part by acclaimed artist Brecht Evens, Marona’s Fantastic Tale is a life-affirming tale told with the patient, boundless love of a dog, and reminds us that happiness is a small thing.