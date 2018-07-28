GKIDS acquires North American distribution rights to MFKZ

GKIDS, an Indie distributor, has acquired North American distribution rights to MFKZ, and premiered under the name Mutafukaz in international territories. Produced by Japan’s Studio 4°C and France’s Ankama, the animated movie is co-directed by French comic artist Guillaume Renard and Shoujirou Nishimi (Tekkonkinkreet).

The story centres on a young boy named Angelino and his pal Vinny who lives in a tenement. Angelino starts experiencing migraines and hallucinations after a scooter accident. He also suffers from fits of rage-inspired superpowers. Gradually, he realises the truth of his origin which is—he is a half-human and half-Macho. Macho is a supernatural alien race that is bent on taking over the planet.

Eric Beckman of GKIDS and Hengameh Panahi from Celluloid Dreams negotiated the deal for the film.

MFKZ will hit the US theatres on 11 October with an English-version. GKIDS is also releasing Mirai, The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl and The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales in 2018.