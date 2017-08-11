Gionee’s game changer- A1 Lite; a 4000 mAh power packed phone with a 20 MP selfie camera launched

Gionee India, the smartphone manufacturer which is consistently shaping the Indian customer’s preferences by offering supreme selfie and battery competencies in its devices, announced the availability of A1 Lite, the latest disruptor from the path breaking A1 series. Packed with the best in class features, A1 Lite claims of a professional 20 megapixel selfie camera, 4000mAh battery and lightning fast fingerprint sensor. The device will be available across all retail stores in India at a pocket friendly price of Rs.14,999 from 10 August 2017.

Along with the 20 megapixel selfie camera, A1 Lite comes with 4000mAh battery which is meticulously crafted in a sleek 5.3-inch body, making the phone feather light and yet packed with enough juice to last all day. The latest successor in the acclaimed A1 series is stunning to look at and hold owing to its chic metallic design protected by the resilient Gorilla Glass. For today’s multitasking generation, A1 Lite offers a split screen that enhances the user experience and allows users to do more at the same time. To up the style quotient, the phone comes in two trendy yet sophisticated colors – gold and black.

Commenting on the launch, Gionee India business intelligence and planning director Alok Shrivastava said, “India is an extremely important market for us and we have our full focus on bringing in customized products for the Indian consumer. We are putting all our energy in understanding the consumer behavior and providing products that facilitate and enhance the user experience. Keeping up with the growing demand for high quality smartphones with superior photography capabilities, we are thrilled to launch the latest in A1 series – A1 Lite. With the newest in line dual rear camera that delivers professional quality images and videos, and a trendy design, A1 Lite will surely be the next game changer.”

Celebrating the launch of A1 Lite, Gionee has partnered with Airtel and PayTM to announce two exciting offers. New or existing Airtel Customers who purchase A1 Lite will get additional 10 GB data per month for 6 months on on any data recharge of 1GB and above. Also, every purchase of Gionee A1 Lite will be accompanied with 2 PayTM Cashback Vouchers Codes entitling customers with Rs.250 cash back on a minimum purchase of Rs.350 on PayTM mall.

Super Selfie

A1 Lite continues to focus on exceptional selfie performance, featuring a 20 megapixel front camera along with a customized selfie flash to spread light onto faces more evenly and softly. Gionee’s independent facial enhancement algorithm automatically detects a user’s face and applies custom beauty settings. Powered by 4-cell technology, the front camera captures more light than before resulting clearer and more beautiful selfie.

Super Battery

The A1 Lite offers longer battery life and seamless user experience thanks to an integrated software and hardware solution. Powered by a 4000 mAh battery, users can enjoy uninterrupted usage for up to 30 hours regardless of web browsing, reading or even consuming video content.

Super Experience

The seamless interplay between hardware and software allows Gionee A1 Lite to offer an optimized smartphone experience. The A1 Lite runs on an octa-core 64-bit processor gives a better performance and a less power consumption. Powered by a 3GB RAM, the A1 Lite enables smooth multitasking and easy operation, while 3GB+32GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB) provides ample storage space.

Like the A1, the A1 Lite is also equipped with a lightning fast fingerprint sensor, unlocking the phone in just 0.3 seconds, for top-notch safety. With 2.5D curved glass, a back cover that gleams with metallic, and a sleek unibody design, the A1 Lite is a device that is stunning to see and pleasant to hold.