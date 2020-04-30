Gigi Hadid and Serena Williams to play in a Virtual Charity Tennis Match this weekend

Gigi Hadid and Serena Williams’ friendship has been consistent, but for the first time the pair are coming together for a tennis match. Hadid and Williams will headline a Mario Tennis Aces tournament that will be streamed on Facebook Gaming.

Organized by IMG, this tournament will see tennis champions facing off in the Nintendo Switch video game against models, athletes, and celebrities as Mario characters. The competition will also feature Hailey Bieber and Naomi Osaka; Karlie Kloss and Maria Sharapova; Venus Williams and DeAndre Hopkins; and more.

Gameplay will begin at 4 p.m. EDT on Sunday, May 3. Each player will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of choice for participating, with the winner of the tournament receiving an additional $1 million donation to their charity. The event will be announced by tennis legend John McEnroe and YouTuber iJustine.

This is just one of the ways to lift spirits during the novel coronavirus pandemic by raising money. Earlier this month, Lady Gaga hosted the One World: Together at Home concert to raise money for the Solidarity Response Fund.