‘Ghost Stories’ to stream on 1 January, 2020 on Netflix

This New Year is going to be scary, as the streaming giant, Netflix has announced to be releasing Ghost Stories on 1 January, 2020.

After the huge success of Lust Stories (2018), Netflix is bringing the next anthology movie from the same directors – Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, and Dibakar Banerjee.

An announcement video released recently finds all the four noted filmmakers talking about what’s going to be in line for Ghost Stories alongside a first look of the same.

Ghost Stories stars the likes of Sobhita Dhulipala, Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah , Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Raghubir Yadav, Avinash Tiwary, Surekha Sikri , Sukant Goel, and Internet star Kusha Kapila.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s production banner RSVP and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, Ghost Stories was announced as one of 10 new Netflix original movies from India in April. In an official statement, Screwvala said (as reported by Gadgets 360) : “The overwhelming success of Lust Stories — which still has people talking about it a year after it launched — made us want to repeat the magic with our second anthology called Ghost Stories. With Netflix, we have a partner who complements the strain in RSVP’s DNA — to lean into risk when it comes to bold content narratives and creative freedom.”