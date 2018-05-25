George R.R. Martin’s ‘The Ice Dragon’ to be adapted by Warner Animation Group

George R.R. Martin, the creator of A Game of Thrones is stepping into the world of animation, as a producer. (according to Deadline)

Warner Animation Group has taken up to adapt the writer’s 1980 fantasy novel, The Ice Dragon for an animated series. Martin will be one of the producers and may also pen the script for the same. (The Hollywood Reporter)

Set in the backdrop of a medieval fantasy world, where warring kingdoms harness the power of fire-breathing dragons, The Ice Dragon follows the story of a young girl, Adara, who befriends an ice dragon in a mythical land of frigid snow after the death of her mother. The ice dragon was an untamed creature of legend and fear, and when it flew overhead, it left in its wake desolate cold and frozen land. The girl was unafraid of the creature as she was a winter child, born during the worst freeze that anyone could remember. This led the dragon defend her world from fiery dragons on a summer day.

Martin’s manager, Vince Gerardis, will be the executive producer to the series while Animation Group chiefs Allison Abbate and Chris Leahy overseeing the project for the studio. Further details about the animated feature is yet to be revealed.