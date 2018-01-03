Geoffrey Wexler appointed chief, international of Studio Ponoc

Experienced leader, manager and lawyer Geoffrey Wexler was recently promoted to chief of international at animation studio Studio Ponoc, where he has been working since July 2017.

Studio Ponoc is a Japan-based animation studio which was founded in April 2015. Its first feature film Mary and the Witch’s Flower was released in 2017. Wexler worked as a producer for the English version of the anime film.

Before starting out at Ponoc, Wexler worked at Studio Ghibli for six years, from June 2011 to June 2017. At Studio Ghibli, he was responsible for overseeing international distribution, localisation, story and music rights acquisition, and many other activities.

A graduate of Stanford University, Wexler has held senior positions at Columbia Law School, The Walt Disney Company (UK), Temple University (Japan). He founded the company Kyuki in April 2017 and currently is the chairman there.

Wexler has served as producer for anime series Ronja, the Robber’s Daughter and producer for the English versions of anime films When Marnie Was There, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya, The Wind Rises, From Up on Poppy Hill and Only Yesterday.