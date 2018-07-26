Genndy Tartakovsky signs deal with Sony Pictures Animation for two original features

Director and co-writer of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, Genndy Tartakovsky has signed a deal with Sony Pictures Animation to do two new original features, as reported by Deadline. He has directed all the three films from the Hotel Transylvania franchise and co-wrote the third.

“I’m very excited to start this next adventure with my Sony family. With their trust and support we are going to do something unique and different, and push animation to the next level,” Tartakovsky told Deadline.

Tartakovsky is also known as the creator of animated series Dexter’s Laboratory and Star Wars: Clone Wars. Little is known about the projects included in the deal. The titles are Fixed, an R-rated comedy, and Black Knight, which Tartakovsky will also write, is an epic-adventure along the lines of his popular TV series, Samurai Jack.

“Genndy is one of the most singular voices in animation today and we are overjoyed to have him develop his next original features at Sony Pictures Animation, where he began his theatrical career nearly a decade ago,” said Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson.

Sony’s next slated projects are Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which will hit screens on 14 December and Lin Manuel Miranda’s original music feature Vivo, which will be out on 6 November, 2020.