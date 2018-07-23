Genius Brands Network to launch on OTT platform, XUMO

Genius Brand Network, the kids’ content creator will launch on the XUMO OTT platform. It will include both the Kid Genius Cartoon Channel and Baby Genius TV.

The deal will see Genius Brands Network reaching 80 million US households. “Nearly 20 per cent of our millions of viewers, including my own kids, watch the kids and family channels on XUMO, so it is important that we continue to offer the widest range of quality and entertaining content for our young viewers,” said XUMO SVP, content partnerships and programming Stefan Van Engen.

Kid Genius Cartoon channel offers a slate of series which will cover science, technology, engineering, social-emotional development, literacy and math skills. Genius Brands’ content will include Secret Millionaires Club by Warren Buffett featuring 26 30-minute episodes and 26 shorts, and Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, which is a comedy adventure series for kids to learn about science.

“Consumers’ demand for engaging ‘content with a purpose’ has never been stronger. As more children and parents become adept with an ever-growing number of devices, their favourite and trusted brands should be available to them on XUMO, which affords the Genius Brands Network with new and exciting ways to amaze and delight our viewers,” said Genius Brands’ director of distribution Mark Shoeman.

Baby Genius TV will provide enriching and entertaining content for toddlers, where they can learn lessons through music and colourful characters. The series include Baby Genius, Rainbow Valley Fire Department, Animal Mechanicals and more.