Genius Brands International launches kids streaming service on Amazon channels

Genius Brands International today announced the launch of Kid Genius Cartoons Plus!, a premium subscription streaming channel for families available on Amazon Channels – a service that gives Prime members the ability to watch over 100 on-demand channels. No cable required, cancel anytime, and no additional apps to download!

Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! is available for $3.99 per month, after seven day free trial.

Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! offers exclusive access to stream full seasons of enriching and entertaining content for toddlers to tweens via the Amazon Video app for TVs, connected devices, including Fire TV, mobile devices and online on Amazon’s website.

Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! features series that support science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills, as well as social-emotional development and literacy skills.

Award-winning Content With A Purpose from Genius Brands’ catalogue available on Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! includes Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, featuring 26 half-hour episodes and 26 shorts created and produced in partnership with and starring legendary financier Warren Buffett, Baby Genius, Thomas Edison’s Secret Lab, SpacePOP, Stan Lee’s Mighty 7, Martha Stewart’s Martha & Friends, and Gisele Bündchen’s Gisele & The Green Team.

Warren Buffett said, “I am thrilled Secret Millionaires Club is available on Amazon Channels, allowing kids, along with their parents, to learn valuable lessons about finance and business to inspire them to be the best they can be.”

“We are thrilled to offer a diverse selection of Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! content on Amazon Channels and look forward to building a long and mutually rewarding relationship as we provide enriched content for toddlers through tweens to watch with their parents, which is not available on other family program services,” said Genius Brands International chairman and CEO Andy Heyward.

Kid Genius cartoon channel executive chairman Margaret Loesch, and global content distribution and marketing SVP and president of Kid Genius Cartoon Channel at Genius Brands Debra Pierson, jointly stated, “Amazon Channels provides a stellar, commercial-free platform for the specifically curated Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! content that provides positive role models within a safe, friendly and happy environment which stimulates children’s natural curiosity, encourages learning and exploration. Parents, grandparents and caregivers can rest assured that Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! programming is the smart choice, as it entertains as well as enriches the lives of their children.”

In addition to Genius Brands’ programming available on Kid Genius Cartoons Plus!, the channel will also offer a slate of family programming including fan favourites Inspector Gadget, Liberty’s Kids, Dino Squad, Eddie is a Yeti, Carl Squared, La Golda and Heads Up, as well as preschool series such as The Day Henry Met, So Smart!, Baby Prodigy, Happy Kids and more.

All episodes from series are also available to download for offline viewing on iPads, iPhones, Android phones and tablets, and Fire tablets at no additional cost, meaning subscribers can enjoy Kid Genius Cartoons Plus! titles even when they don’t have an internet connection available!