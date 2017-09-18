Gearbox’s ‘Battleborn’ to cease updates after fall season

It has been a rather quiet journey for Gearbox’s Battleborn and as it seems, the game would be taking its leave this fall as well. The game’s creative director, Randy Varnell took to the forums to write a post informing the players that the game will have no further updates after the fall season.

Even though the servers will remain up “for the foreseeable future”, the game will receive no further updates.

“As of this week, there will be no more Battleplans and there is currently no planned content after the Fall Update. Details of any future changes or news will be made on our forums or through social media, so keep your radars on.



Never fear! Battleborn is here to stay. Nothing is changing with Battleborn, and the servers will be up and active for the foreseeable future. We announced the Fall Update for the game at PAX including some new skins, themed around some of your favourite Borderlands characters! That update will also include some updated title art (more full bar titles!) for the more significant challenges in the game, as well as some additional Finisher Boosts and Taunts. Also, there are minor balance changes in that patch.”

Varnell will be shifting to a ‘highly anticipated, unannounced project’ from Gearbox Studios.

“Although I’m sad my time on Battleborn is coming to a close, I’m happy to announce that I will play a significant role on this highly anticipated but unannounced game, and I’m sure you’ll be hearing some from me again in the future regarding Gearbox games.”

Battleborn is a first person role-playing game with MOBA elements which released around the same time Blizzard’s highly anticipated shooter Overwatch released. Battleborn even went free-to-play at the beginning of June, but still missed the mark in attracting players. Although it received pretty decent reviews, the game was lost in the shelves with other titles taking over. While the servers will be up, the game having no updates means it is likely that eventually the title will end up barren.