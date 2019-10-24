Gear-up to experience the ‘Poker’ rush at ‘PokerStars India’ this Diwali

Diwali is around the corner and to celebrate PokerStars India is bringing back the Diwali Rush series. More than 2 Crore is guaranteed across 48 events in the seven days from 28 October –3 November, culminating in the Main Event which will guarantee Rs 50 Lakh. Additionally, Rs 14 Lakh’s worth of freebies and giveaways across the week will give players additional reasons to celebrate during the festival.

Card games are as much a part of Diwali as gifts, food and ceremonies. PokerStars India is aiming to make poker the biggest draw during the festive season with exciting tournaments, an enormous prize pool and exciting participation opportunities. With events starting from just Rs 330 all the way to Rs 7,700, there is something for everyone at PokerStars India this festival.

Sachiko Gaming CEO Ankur Dewani that operates PokerStars India India, said: “Diwali is a time for celebrations, socialising and having fun. With this year’s Diwali Rush tournament, we want to offer something for beginners who want to try poker and experience the excitement and satisfaction of playing along with our seasoned regulars. With freerolls and low buy-in amounts, anyone and everyone can be a part of the biggest online tournament of the season. And while the Diwali parties may end, if players want to continue playing poker, what better way to start than with Diwali Rush!”

Diwali Rush highlights:

·Seven days of festivities

· Seven Diwali Rush Events daily | 48 guaranteed events in total

· Main Event takes place 3 November with an Rs 7,700 buy-in and a Rs 50 lakh guarantee.

· Freebies worth Rs 14 lakh and giveaways which includes Daily Freerolls of Rs 70,000 worth of tickets (players can enter for free and win Diwali Rush tickets every day)

·Second Chance Freerolls (for those who don’t cash in either of the events on a day)tickets worth Rs 1.8 lakh | A guarantee of Rs 5 lakh for Leader Board prizes.

·A special High Roller EventFreebuy (20 Seats guaranteed) with Rs3,00,000 added in tickets, open to all players, with the opportunity to rebuy for Rs 500! 31 October at 14:30 IST

·A special Main Event Freebuy (50 Seats guaranteed) with Rs 3,85,000 added in tickets, open to all players, with the opportunity to rebuy for Rs 500! 3 November at 14:30 IST

PokerStars India aims to be the safest and most trusted online poker site, with 24/7 customer support and high quality software. This Diwali, for players looking to play online poker, PokerStars India remains the only place to do so.