Gaumont taps Laura Laas as animation TV sales head

Gaumont has hired Laura Laas as its new VP of international television sales for animation, to work across its EMEA and North American sales activity.

Laas is charged with selling Gaumont’s animated TV series within the EMEA territories and North America, as well as developing partnerships for worldwide co-productions. She will report to the company’s president of worldwide TV distribution and co-production, Vanessa Shapiro, and will also work closely with Gaumont’s animation team, led by division president Nicolas Atlan.

“We have seen significant growth in our animation business over the past year, with three new kids’ series close to completion and three recently announced projects in development, with several more to be unveiled in the coming months,” said Shapiro. “Laura’s extensive industry background and expertise will be of paramount importance as we roll out these completed series and finalise co-production partnerships for our new development slate.”

Laas was most recently international sales manager at France Télévisions Distribution, creating and overseeing global distribution strategies for animation content. Prior to that, she worked for Toei Animation Europe and Warner Bros. Entertainment.

Gaumont’s slate includes animation trio Belle and Sebastian (52×11′) which is being coproduced with Canada’s Groupe PVP; Furry Wheels (52×11′) for France Télévisions and Disney XD; and Trulli Tales (52×11’) which will air on Disney Junior EMEA, RAI, Radio Canada and Globosat.

Gaumont drafted in former MarVista Entertainment executive Shapiro earlier this year to bolster its sales activity. The company also appointed EO Distribution to oversee distribution of its scripted drama and animated programming in Latin America.