Gaumont expands its animation division

Gaumont, a French prodco is expanding its animation division by promoting Terry Kalagian to SVP and hiring Kimberly Dennison for the role of VP of creative development in the US office.

Dennison will be working alongside VP of creative development, France, Gaelle Guiny. She earlier served as director of development for Walt Disney TV Animation and has previously worked on animated projects for Hub Network and Rainmaker Entertainment.

Kalagian works closely with Gaumont’s president of animation, Nicolas Atlan and has been creative VP for animation since 2016.

Gaumont’s slate includes animated series based on Touch the Earth and Heal The Earth from Julian Lennon. The preschool adaptation will feature themes of environmentalism and social issues; Molly and the Cryptos with France Television; Bionic Max with Gulli; and The Star Shards Chronicles, based on the novels by Neal Shusterman.

“Since joining Gaumont in March 2016, we have been actively pursuing a whole range of compelling and engaging animation projects that will become part of the Gaumont heritage. I am super excited about our team!” commented Gaumont’s president of animation and family Nicolas Atlan.