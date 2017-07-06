‘Gattu Battu’ music video garners 2.7 million views in just three weeks of its release

Earlier this year, Nickelodeon launched their original animated series Gattu Battu. Whilst the show has generated respectable viewership, a dance music video featuring the duo was released last month and the records thus far suggest it’s a massive hit.

Just over three weeks on from its release, and the video has already accrued 2.7 million views on YouTube, sending Nickelodeon into delirium.

A mocap initiative by the channel, the positive response to Gattu Battu show’s title track apparently inspired the makers to come up with a dance music video to engage their young audience in some foot-tapping. The success of Motu Patlu King of Kings dance number only served to bolster their ambitions further.

Regardless, Gattu Battu’s version of the same appears to have surpassed it all.

“We at Nickelodeon celebrate kids and the relationships that are dear to them,” said Viacom18 kids entertainment head Nina Jaipuria. “Parents play a pivotal role in inspiring and shaping the life and future of their children. With the father’s day campaign our endeavour was to celebrate their relentless effort and inspire kids to create special moments for their parents and an everlasting bond.”

The Gattu Battu dance-video was choreographed by Himanshu, who also has the Motu Patlu dance moves to his credit, whereas the music was composed by Simaab Sen and with the legendary writer Gulzaar penning the lyrics.